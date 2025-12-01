End of Year Review 2025: Brown & Brown’s Clive Nathan

Clive Nathan, CEO of underwriting at Brown & Brown Europe, is slightly exasperated by how slow insurance is embracing AI, adopts the ‘Iceman’ moniker for darts and hails a major deal his employer signed with Hiscox.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

Supporting our team in finalising the largest deal Hiscox UK has ever done. It wasn’t just about the numbers, it was about teamwork, creativity, and proving what’s possible when we work together.

