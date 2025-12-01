 Skip to main content
End of Year Review 2025: Brown & Brown’s Clive Nathan

Clive Nathan, CEO of GRP's MGA division
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Clive Nathan, CEO of underwriting at Brown & Brown Europe, is slightly exasperated by how slow insurance is embracing AI, adopts the ‘Iceman’ moniker for darts and hails a major deal his employer signed with Hiscox.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

Supporting our team in finalising the largest deal Hiscox UK has ever done. It wasn’t just about the numbers, it was about teamwork, creativity, and proving what’s possible when we work together.

What has been your biggest insurance/broking related disappointment of 2025? 

Brown & Brown has entered into an agreement to acquire RSC Topco, Inc, the holding company for Accession, the ninth

