Review of the year 2024: Brown & Brown’s Sime

Chris Sime, group markets director at Brown & Brown Europe, predicts a UK consolidator could get taken out by a US broker, wonders why buyers continue to pay multiples on unrealistic Ebitda projections and mulls what a Blanc/Winslow reunion might look like.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2024?

The continued performance of Brown & Brown, posting strong topline and bottom line results, working very closely with our partner insurers, as well as our acquisition of Quintes Holding in the Netherlands, a substantial brokerage that underlines leadership’s confidence in our European business and future prospects.

What has been your biggest insurance/broker related disappointment of 2024?

Some of our M&A targets didn’t land but you