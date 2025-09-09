Pagan named Hedron CEO as Haggart exits

Duncan Pagan has been promoted to CEO of Brown & Brown owned network Hedron as Chris Haggart leaves after just under three years in the role.

Haggart, who was made CEO in January 2023, is moving to “a new role elsewhere in the industry”, Hedron confirmed.

Pagan, pictured, has been involved with the network in its various iterations since it was created.

This included being managing director of Bluefin Network which was bought by Marsh as part of a wider deal in January 2017 and subsequently by Brown & Brown (then Global Risk Partners) in 2021 when the rebranding happened.

I’m excited by the opportunity to build on the solid work that has