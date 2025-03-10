Insurance Age

Brown & Brown buys Edinburgh-based MGA

Brown & Brown Europe has bought niche construction sector property and complex liability programmes specialist Premier Commercial.

The deal for the Edinburgh-based managing general agent and Lloyd’s coverholder sees Brown & Brown buy 100% for an undisclosed sum. The transaction has been approved by the regulators.

PremCo was established in 1995 by Crawford and Joyce Boyd.

The new owners confirmed Crawford Boyd will continue to lead the business, reporting to Barry Driscoll, chief trading officer of Brown & Brown Europe’s MGA division.

Buying up MGAs was previously flagged as a priority when Brown & Brown took over Global Risk

