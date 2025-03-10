Brown & Brown buys Edinburgh-based MGA
Brown & Brown Europe has bought niche construction sector property and complex liability programmes specialist Premier Commercial.
The deal for the Edinburgh-based managing general agent and Lloyd’s coverholder sees Brown & Brown buy 100% for an undisclosed sum. The transaction has been approved by the regulators.
PremCo was established in 1995 by Crawford and Joyce Boyd.
The new owners confirmed Crawford Boyd will continue to lead the business, reporting to Barry Driscoll, chief trading officer of Brown & Brown Europe’s MGA division.
Buying up MGAs was previously flagged as a priority when Brown & Brown took over Global Risk
Real-life examples of SME cyber attacks needed to drive uptake – FSBIS’s Katie Freemantle
Managing director of FSB Insurance Service, Katie Freemantle, said there are not enough examples of SMEs that have suffered from a cyber attack to show real risks to small businesses.
FUW launches account executive academy
Specialist agricultural insurance broker FUW Insurance Services has launched an internal account executive academy with six participants from its offices across Wales.
Lloyd’s sets scene for full-year results as COR ticks up to 86.9%
Lloyd’s has unveiled a combined operating ratio of 86.9% for 2024, with gross written premium rising to £55.5bn, in a trading update ahead of its full results later this month.
Pool Re consults on SME terrorism cover
Pool Re has launched a market consultation in an attempt to enhance terrorism cover for SMEs, as it warned only 4% currently have any.
Two fraudsters ordered to pay back £376,000 after ghost broking scam
A court has granted confiscation orders against two men who were convicted for their roles in a car insurance ghost broking scheme.
Gallagher deal for AssuredPartners delayed by request for more information
Broking giant Arthur J. Gallagher now expects to complete the acquisition of AssuredPartners in the second half of 2025, after it received a request from the US antitrust agency for additional information.
FCA finds ineffective monitoring of outcomes for vulnerable customers
The Financial Conduct Authority has reported ineffective outcomes-monitoring for vulnerable customers by financial services firms, with some businesses lacking clarity on what good looks like, and failing to have clear measurements.
Martyn Beauchamp named FSCS CEO
Martyn Beauchamp has been appointed CEO of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, having held the role on an interim basis since October 2023.