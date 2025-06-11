Brown & Brown announces major acquisition

Brown & Brown has entered into an agreement to acquire RSC Topco, Inc, the holding company for Accession, the ninth largest privately held insurance brokerage in the United States, for $9.83bn (£7.3bn).

Established in 1997, Accession is the parent to Risk Strategies, a specialty broker previously linked with Howden, and One80 Intermediaries, a wholesaler and program manager.

Employing 5000 people throughout the US and Canada, in 2024 it recorded pro forma adjusted revenues of $1.7bn.

Combining with Risk Strategies and One80 represents a unique opportunity to bring the best of both organisations to the forefront, enabling us to augment and strengthen our collective growth.

