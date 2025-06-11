Insurance Age

Brown & Brown announces major acquisition

J. Powell Brown, CEO of Brown & Brown
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Brown & Brown has entered into an agreement to acquire RSC Topco, Inc, the holding company for Accession, the ninth largest privately held insurance brokerage in the United States, for $9.83bn (£7.3bn).

Established in 1997, Accession is the parent to Risk Strategies, a specialty broker previously linked with Howden, and One80 Intermediaries, a wholesaler and program manager.

Employing 5000 people throughout the US and Canada, in 2024 it recorded pro forma adjusted revenues of $1.7bn.

Combining with Risk Strategies and One80 represents a unique opportunity to bring the best of both organisations to the forefront, enabling us to augment and strengthen our collective growth.

When pressed on the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Broker

Cristian Jackson, premium finance and lending director, Markerstudy Distribution
Markerstudy confirms consumer lending plans

Markerstudy has created a specialist division, focusing on all premium finance activities across the group, and confirmed plans to launch lending products in both the commercial and retail finance space.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: