Brown & Brown announces major acquisition
Brown & Brown has entered into an agreement to acquire RSC Topco, Inc, the holding company for Accession, the ninth largest privately held insurance brokerage in the United States, for $9.83bn (£7.3bn).
Established in 1997, Accession is the parent to Risk Strategies, a specialty broker previously linked with Howden, and One80 Intermediaries, a wholesaler and program manager.
Employing 5000 people throughout the US and Canada, in 2024 it recorded pro forma adjusted revenues of $1.7bn.
Combining with Risk Strategies and One80 represents a unique opportunity to bring the best of both organisations to the forefront, enabling us to augment and strengthen our collective growth.
When pressed on the
CEO calls for SMEs to be at “heart” of growth plans ahead of Spending Review
The Chancellor’s Spending Review this afternoon will be a “defining moment” for Britain’s 5.5m small businesses, according to the boss of a top 20 insurance broker.
Applied Systems confirms Epic withdrawal from UK broker software market
Applied Systems has confirmed it has completed a strategic business review and has decided to withdraw Applied Epic from the UK market after ongoing losses, as exclusively revealed by Insurance Age earlier today.
Applied Systems to pull Epic solution from UK broker market
US broker software giant Applied Systems is to withdraw its Epic solution from the UK broker market, Insurance Age can exclusively reveal.
CII calls for 2025 New Generation Programme applications
The Chartered Insurance Institute 2025 New Generation Programme has opened for entries, with brokers having until 18 August to apply.
Konsileo eyes international opportunities as US ‘heavy hitter’ added
Konsileo has added Joe Zuk, US insurance, operations and investment executive, to its board of directors to advise and support growth.
Markerstudy confirms consumer lending plans
Markerstudy has created a specialist division, focusing on all premium finance activities across the group, and confirmed plans to launch lending products in both the commercial and retail finance space.
Brunel takes UK network to nine opening Cardiff branch
Brunel Insurance Brokers has opened an office in Cardiff, its first permanent presence in Wales.
Father and son sentenced for ghost broking scam
A father and son have been sentenced for their roles in a ghost broking scheme, following an investigation led by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department.