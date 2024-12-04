Brown & Brown adds to PCG buying employee benefits specialists Drewberry

Brown & Brown Europe has bought Drewberry adding another employee benefits specialist to Premier Choice Group. B&B snapped up Premier Choice in mid-2020 turning PCG into its health, employee benefit and protection division. A string of acquisitions has followed including Maidstone-based employee benefits intermediary Advo Group this July. In the latest deal B&B has purchased Brighton and London-based Drewberry which offers employee benefits solutions, workplace pension support, consumer and business protection and private medical insurance services. RelatedBrown & Brown’s PCG buys Advo Group RelatedBrown & Brown’s PCG buys Advo Group Brown & Brown

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy. If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk