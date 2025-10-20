 Skip to main content
Brown & Brown buys Kent-based MGA

    By Rosie Simms

Brown & Brown Europe has agreed to buy property owners and commercial combined specialist managing general agent Pardus Underwriting.

Headquartered in Cranbrook Kent, with offices in London, Pardus was established in 2013 by CEO Keith Thompson and chief underwriting officer Darren Stockman.

Both Thompson and Stockman along with all their team will continue post-acquisition, and the business will continue to operate from its existing locations, Brown & Brown confirmed.

It added the deal has received regulatory approval but has not disclosed the price.

Buying up MGAs was previously flagged

Axa's Dougie Barnett to retire
Axa’s Dougie Barnett to retire

Dougie Barnett, Axa Broker UK director of commercial customer risk management and sustainability, will retire at the end of December after 24 years at the insurer.

claims-blocks
FSCS declares Scottish broker in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared Scottish broker Arthur Temlett, trading as Abacus Insurance Consultants, as being 'in default' in its latest update on the ongoing situation.

