Brown & Brown buys Kent-based MGA

Brown & Brown Europe has agreed to buy property owners and commercial combined specialist managing general agent Pardus Underwriting.

Headquartered in Cranbrook Kent, with offices in London, Pardus was established in 2013 by CEO Keith Thompson and chief underwriting officer Darren Stockman.

Both Thompson and Stockman along with all their team will continue post-acquisition, and the business will continue to operate from its existing locations, Brown & Brown confirmed.

It added the deal has received regulatory approval but has not disclosed the price.

Buying up MGAs was previously flagged