Zurich targets £250m of GWP after extending relationship with MGA

David Nichols, UK head of retail, Zurich
Zurich UK has extended its capacity agreement with Plum Underwriting for a further five years, with ambitions to reach £250m GWP over the term.

The partnership, which was established in 2020, provides capacity for the UK non-standard home insurance portfolio. This includes risks such as non-standard construction, unoccupied properties, subsidence and for those underserved in the community.

Since launch five years ago, Plum has also taken ownership for claims handling.

The extension of our partnership is testament to the success we’ve seen over the last five years.

The new five-year partnership with Plum, which sits within broker Brown &

Meet the MGA: Elmlake Underwriting

A seasoned professional indemnity underwriter, Darren Galloway, managing director of new MGA Elmlake Underwriting, explains how it plans to fuse both traditional and modern approaches to offer a one-stop shop for brokers and their clients.

Meet the MGA: Carrow Insurance

Looking to mend the disconnect between MGAs and carriers to get back to the ‘win-win situation’ where consistency and partnerships are a focus, Carrow Insurance will only write in product areas it has deep-seated expertise, CEO Ronan Conboy tells Jonathan Swift.

