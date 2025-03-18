Zurich targets £250m of GWP after extending relationship with MGA
Zurich UK has extended its capacity agreement with Plum Underwriting for a further five years, with ambitions to reach £250m GWP over the term.
The partnership, which was established in 2020, provides capacity for the UK non-standard home insurance portfolio. This includes risks such as non-standard construction, unoccupied properties, subsidence and for those underserved in the community.
Since launch five years ago, Plum has also taken ownership for claims handling.
The extension of our partnership is testament to the success we’ve seen over the last five years.
The new five-year partnership with Plum, which sits within broker Brown &
