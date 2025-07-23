Brown & Brown buys bloodstock specialist broker

Brown & Brown Europe has bought private client, bloodstock and farm & estate specialist broker Weatherbys Hamilton for an undisclosed amount.

The bloodstock expertise spans cover for owners, breeders, trainers and their horses.

It was founded in 2012 as a joint venture between Weatherbys Bank and executive chairman Charles Hamilton.

Hamilton brought over 30 years of experience in insurance to the start-up while Weatherbys had provided services to the British racing and breeding industry since 1770.

The following year the firm was joined by partners Alec Moore, Richard Chugg, Beth Sharkey, and William Johnson.

