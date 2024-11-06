Insurance Age

Brown & Brown buys Crosby Insurance Brokers

    • By Rosie Simms

Brown & Brown has purchased North East based Crosby Insurance brokers.

Commercial broker Crosby will stay in its existing location of Gateshead in Tyne and Wear. Founder and managing director Stan Crosby will continue to lead the firm and report to Neil Thornton, managing director for the North at Brown & Brown Retail.

Offering business and commercial property cover, as well as personal lines cover, Crosby was founded in 1991.

The price for the deal, which has received regulatory approval, has not been revealed.

Reputation

Thornton said: “Crosby has built a strong

