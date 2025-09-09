Haggart joins TBIG from Hedron as Clapp switches to deputy chair

Ex-Hedron Network boss Chris Haggart is joining The Broker Investment Group as group CEO, the consolidator has confirmed with Dave Clapp switching to be deputy chairman.

Haggart’s departure from Brown & Brown-owned Hedron, being succeeded by Duncan Pagan, was announced earlier today.

Clapp took up the CEO role at what is now TBIG in 2021 when it had 26 investments and in the region of £120m of gross written premium.

I’ve spent my career working closely with brokers across the UK, helping them sharpen their focus, seize opportunities, and build stronger businesses.

It has been on the acquisition trail ever since and rebranded in 2023. Last year it was the joint