Haggart joins TBIG from Hedron as Clapp switches to deputy chair
Ex-Hedron Network boss Chris Haggart is joining The Broker Investment Group as group CEO, the consolidator has confirmed with Dave Clapp switching to be deputy chairman.
Haggart’s departure from Brown & Brown-owned Hedron, being succeeded by Duncan Pagan, was announced earlier today.
Clapp took up the CEO role at what is now TBIG in 2021 when it had 26 investments and in the region of £120m of gross written premium.
I’ve spent my career working closely with brokers across the UK, helping them sharpen their focus, seize opportunities, and build stronger businesses.
It has been on the acquisition trail ever since and rebranded in 2023. Last year it was the joint
More on Insight
Compliance experts push back on self-regulation for insurance
The insurance industry could not effectively mark its own homework if moved to self-regulation, according to compliance experts surveyed by Insurance Age, as the specialists noted an insurance specific regulator could be a middle ground.
Applied buys Cytora
Applied Systems has bought digital risk processing platform for the insurance industry Cytora.
Final Das UK results show growth and losses
Arag has posted the final set of results for Das Legal Expenses Insurance Company revealing 1.5% growth in premium income in 2024 and a deterioration in the combined operating ratio to 97.1%.
Former Bletchley director Angela Irvine joins Howden
Angela Irvine, former Bletchley sales director, has been appointed regional sales director at Howden based in its Birmingham office.
Pagan named Hedron CEO as Haggart exits
Duncan Pagan has been promoted to CEO of Brown & Brown owned network Hedron as Chris Haggart leaves after just under three years in the role.
Hughes reports falling turnover and a loss in year of Markerstudy deal
Northern Ireland-based Hughes Insurance has reported an 11% fall in turnover to £11.32m for 2024, the year it was snapped up by Markerstudy Group.
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: SRG’s Joanne Wright
As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with speaker Joanne Wright, group people and culture director at Specialist Risk Group, who will be taking part in a session focused on building stronger client loyalty through culture, purpose and visibility.
Zurich brings in NCD conversion for SME e-trade fleets
Zurich Insurance is enhancing its SME e-trade fleet offering by accepting no claims discount claims history, in a move it stated responded to broker demand.