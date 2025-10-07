 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Brown & Brown seals All Medical Professionals deal

doctor

Brown & Brown has bought specialist digital broker All Medical Professionals which trades as All Med Pro Dental.

Swindon-based AMP serves medical professionals across the dentistry, life science and hospital sectors.

Brown & Brown confirmed that the purchase of 100% of the business, for an undisclosed amount, has been signed off by the regulators.

Founded in 2011 by directors Tom Chaston and Adam O’Keeffe AMP will become part of Brown & Brown’s digital division led by Steve Anson.

Becoming part of Brown & Brown allows us to strengthen that focus and expand the support we can offer to the medical and dental

Questions
Peach Q&A: White and Bendelow

Insurance Age caught up with Peach’s CEO, Russell White, and director of commercial, Ryan Bendelow, to find out what comes next from the niche commercial insurer that is hungry for broker business.

