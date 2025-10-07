Brown & Brown seals All Medical Professionals deal

Brown & Brown has bought specialist digital broker All Medical Professionals which trades as All Med Pro Dental.

Swindon-based AMP serves medical professionals across the dentistry, life science and hospital sectors.

Brown & Brown confirmed that the purchase of 100% of the business, for an undisclosed amount, has been signed off by the regulators.

Founded in 2011 by directors Tom Chaston and Adam O’Keeffe AMP will become part of Brown & Brown’s digital division led by Steve Anson.

Becoming part of Brown & Brown allows us to strengthen that focus and expand the support we can offer to the medical and dental