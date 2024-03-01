Analysis: What can brokers expect from RSA’s new-look commercial senior team?

With a new-look senior commercial lines team in place, brokers must hope RSA is done with chopping and changing at the top. Jonathan Swift assesses what the future might hold now dates have been set for the NIG integration.

Ever since RSA was acquired by Canadian insurance group Intact in May 2021 the business’ senior broker-facing team has not quite found the stability its agency base might have wished for.

Commercial lines boss Rob Gibbs exited in November 2021, replaced by Lee Mooney, who in turn is now handing the reins to Direct Line Group commercial managing director and managing director of NIG Sonya Bryson, pictured.

