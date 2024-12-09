Review of the Year 2024: Allianz Commercial’s Nick Hobbs

Allianz Commercial chief distribution officer Nick Hobbs is intrigued by Aviva’s Probitas deal, bemoans the continued presence of underinsurance and hopes that the term ‘insurer service’ is consigned to the clickbait dustbin.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2024?

From a market perspective my (a little self-worthy) highlight has been the way colleagues and broker partners have responded to the ongoing challenges of addressing regulatory requirements. Notwithstanding the complexities, the nuance, the layering, it is clear that most professional organisations (and in practical terms that is most of the insurance market) are just getting on with it – with all the right outcomes very much in mind