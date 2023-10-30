Insurance Age

Swiss insurance group gets green light to open UK brand

Zurich street on Swiss National Day
Helvetia Global Solutions has received confirmation from UK regulators that its authorisation to underwrite non-life insurance business in the UK has been approved and comes into effect on 1 November 2023.

Helvetia Global Solutions, a subsidiary of Swiss insurance group Helvetia, focuses on international non-life business, in specialty lines (large corporate risks) and embedded insurance solutions.

The UK branch has already put in place underwriting teams for international general aviation and marine business. These will be led by CEO of the UK branch Marc Davis, who joined on 1 October 2022.

Davis was previously country manager UK and Ireland for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. He has also worked

