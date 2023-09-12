Editor’s letter: CEO Storah continues Aviva’s ‘entente cordiale’ with Canada

When Aviva needs a new UK and Ireland boss, Canada has become something of a go-to market.

Igal Mayer stepped over the Atlantic in July 2007 swapping being Norwich Union’s Canadian CEO for the UK&I role. Maurice Tulloch followed in his footsteps in October 2013 to a business that had been rebranded globally as Aviva.

And now the group has repeated the direct move for a third time with Jason Storah taking over the local hot seat from Adam Winslow who will become the group CEO of Direct Line in Q1 2024.

