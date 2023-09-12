Editor’s letter: CEO Storah continues Aviva’s ‘entente cordiale’ with Canada
When Aviva needs a new UK and Ireland boss, Canada has become something of a go-to market.
Igal Mayer stepped over the Atlantic in July 2007 swapping being Norwich Union’s Canadian CEO for the UK&I role. Maurice Tulloch followed in his footsteps in October 2013 to a business that had been rebranded globally as Aviva.
And now the group has repeated the direct move for a third time with Jason Storah taking over the local hot seat from Adam Winslow who will become the group CEO of Direct Line in Q1 2024.
Incidentally, the often forgotten Aviva CEO for UK & Ireland, Robin Spencer (July
