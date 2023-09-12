Insurance Age

Editor’s letter: CEO Storah continues Aviva’s ‘entente cordiale’ with Canada

Canadian flag_splash style on black background
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

When Aviva needs a new UK and Ireland boss, Canada has become something of a go-to market.

Igal Mayer stepped over the Atlantic in July 2007 swapping being Norwich Union’s Canadian CEO for the UK&I role. Maurice Tulloch followed in his footsteps in October 2013 to a business that had been rebranded globally as Aviva.

And now the group has repeated the direct move for a third time with Jason Storah taking over the local hot seat from Adam Winslow who will become the group CEO of Direct Line in Q1 2024.

Incidentally, the often forgotten Aviva CEO for UK & Ireland, Robin Spencer (July

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insurer

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: