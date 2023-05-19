Brokers raise concerns of FCA’s regulatory and compliance burden
In roundtables hosted by Zurich and the APPG for Insurance & Financial Services, brokers have flagged their concerns about the regulatory and compliance burden created by the Financial Conduct Authority and claimed it is affecting the financial resilience of the sector.
Insurance Age has gained exclusive access to the report generated from the views of key stakeholders involved in the discussions in seven locations around the country.
Attendees strongly agreed that the interaction and communication between brokers and the FCA needs to improve.
Brokers stated that communication had reduced in quality in recent years and that the FCA had an insufficient understanding of the role of brokers in serving insurance customers.
It was also stressed that the FCA
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
People Moves: 15 – 19 May 2023
Keep up-to-date with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Funds transfer fraud replaces ransomware as leading cyber claims type, says Coalition
Ransomware claims frequency dropped 54% between 2021 and 2022, according to a report by cyber specialist insurer Coalition.
Bspoke Group strikes first acquisition after rebrand
Bspoke Group has bought Miramar Underwriting in its first deal since rebranding from UK General last month, Insurance Age can reveal.
Home insurance premiums tick up by less than inflation at 6%
The average price paid for a combined buildings and contents home insurance policy in the first quarter of 2023 was £315, according to the Association of British Insurers.
Industry must work together to tackle recruitment challenges - Davies Group
Director of Davies Learning Solutions at Davies Group, Carolyn Blunt, has urged the insurance industry to come together to help tackle recruitment challenges.
Middle hails organic growth at Ageas in long-term broker personal lines strategy
“We are growing organically in the continuing personal lines business. The go forward business,” Ant Middle, Ageas UK CEO has told Insurance Age.
FCA survey data tracks 13% of consumers cut back on insurance due to cost-of-living crisis
More than six million people cut or cancelled insurance cover in the six months to January 2023 to save money in the cost-of-living crisis, the Financial Conduct Authority has calculated.
Only 27% of brokers implementing Net Zero plans
Research by Aviva has revealed that only 27% of brokers are actively implementing Net Zero plans. However, the figure has risen from 17% in 2022.