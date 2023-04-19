Axa Commercial boosts regional footprint with Southampton branch

Axa Commercial has opened in Southampton – its 13th UK branch – in line with its commitment to growing its regional trading footprint.

The branch will write new and existing business across the Axa Commercial product portfolio, and operate as a trading hub with an underwriting team.

It is currently one out of the 13 branches across the UK. Others include: Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, NTC, Birmingham, Reading, Ipswich, Maidstone, Bristol, London commercial and Real estate.

Southampton is a hub of business activity. We have many key partners based there, and this is another move to be closer to brokers and benefit