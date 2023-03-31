Esure posts £29.1m loss as tough market conditions bite
Esure chief executive David McMillan explained the swing from a £7.7m post-tax profit in 2021 to a £29.1m loss in 2022 as being caused by significant claims inflation, increased weather-related home claims, and a weak pricing environment.
McMillan said Esure invested £61.3m in 2022 into its transformation programme, which affected the company’s profitability.
Gross written premiums fell 9% to £736m in 2022 compared with £808m in 2021.
McMillan said: “It has been a hugely challenging environment. Heightened claims and inflation is probably the worst we have seen in 50 years. The challenges were also exacerbated by the fact that we’ve had unsustainable levels of market pricing.Related Esure posts loss of £7.1m for 2021
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Double digit growth and profit rises at Iprism after MBO
Iprism Underwriting Agency grew turnover by 15.3% to £9.44m in the year ended 30 June 2022 with profits rising even more.
Government launches SMCR review and calls for insurance feedback
The government has launched its review of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime, part of a wide-ranging shake-up to make UK financial services more competitive post-Brexit.
People Moves: 27 - 31 March 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves within the insurance industry.
Zurich UK detects 31% increase in fraudulent property claims
Zurich UK detected a 31% increase in fraudulent property claims and a 7% rise in fake casualty claims in 2022, the insurer calculated.
Analysis: The powerful surge in record-breaking tradesman premiums
Insurance Age unpacks the impact of inflation, changing customer needs and rising demand along with the shifting insurer appetite in tradesman insurance.
Motor premiums accelerate again with 21.1% annual increase
The average cost of car insurance soared by a record 21.1% in the year to February, taking annual bills to £929, according to Consumer Intelligence.
RSA exits personal lines motor shifting renewals to Swinton
RSA has confirmed pulling out of the UK personal lines motor market, worth £120m in gross written premium, and signing up with Atlanta-owned Swinton on a renewals deal.
Aqueous signs three-year capacity deal with Allianz Insurance
Aqueous Underwriting plans to push on SME business having secured new capacity in an initial three-year deal with Allianz Insurance.