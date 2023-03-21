Crawford & Co launches automated livestock claims system

Crawford & Company has launched an automated claims settlement system for the UK livestock market, which is available to brokers, insurers and policyholders.

Early adopters of the new claims system include Aviva and H&H Insurance Brokers.

The claims system is currently designed for high volume livestock losses, and offers users an automated experience across the full claims cycle, from the first notification of loss through to payment of a valid claim and production of all relevant documentation.

The management of livestock in the UK is a much more technology driven, data-led operation than ever before. Stuart Torrance

