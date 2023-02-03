Aviva joins GAIN as Industry Transformer member

The Group for Autism, Insurance, Investment and Neurodiversity has welcomed Aviva as an ‘Industry Transformer’ member.

Aviva has pledged to engage, educate, and enable neurodivergent individuals to thrive in the workplace.

Zurich became the first Industry Transformer member in November last year. Zurich committed that over the next three years it will work with the organisation in its missions to spark significant improvement in the industry.

Along with stepping up as an Industry Transformer member Aviva will also play a leading role, alongside other industry leaders, championing neuro-inclusion across