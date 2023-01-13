Lawyers urge brokers to be vigilant about their own E&O
Law firm RPC has warned brokers to be vigilant about their own errors and omissions, and to stay on top of documentation against a backdrop of customers potentially opting for cheaper, but less protective insurance, in the cost-of-living crisis.
RPC has released its Annual Insurance Review 2023, which outlines some of the challenges that insurers and brokers may face this year.
The review stressed that there was significant uncertainty in 2022 with regards to inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, which has driven customers to shop around for more competitive deals and reconsider essential expenditure.
Senior associate at RPC, Anna Murley stated that the threat of a recession may lead to commercial and personal customers seeking to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Allianz Commercial reports detected fraud up 11.2%
Allianz Commercial has revealed it detected £70.7m worth of insurance fraud in 2022, up 11.2% on the £63.6m uncovered the year before.
FCA opens client support consultation and reiterates need for brokers to treat customers fairly
The Financial Conduct Authority has opened a consultation on protections for insurance customers in financial difficulty proposing to update guidance introduced during the Covid-19 crisis.
TMK moves into life sciences with Intellimed product launch
Tokio Marine Kiln has launched its inaugural life sciences insurance product, Intellimed, staking a claim for a Lloyd’s market first.
CII warned PFS members could break away amid board row
The Chartered Insurance Institute faces a walk out from Personal Finance Society members upset over disagreements at board level.
Markerstudy confirms Tradex deal
Markerstudy has confirmed it is buying Tradex Insurance Services alongside snapping up Lloyd’s broker Clegg Gifford in a move that is expected to mark it stepping back into risk-carrying underwriting.
PFS president resigns
President of the Personal Financial Society, Caroline Stuart, has resigned with immediate effect.
People Moves: 2 - 6 January 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Loadsure boosts freight offering with Tokio Marine Kiln capacity backing
Loadsure has received capacity backing from Tokio Marine Kiln to enhance its freight protection offering.