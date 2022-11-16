Q&A: Joanne Marriott – president of Nottingham Insurance Institute

Joanne Marriott has been part of the Nottingham Insurance Institute for 20 years. Elected president in 2021 Marriott was re-elected for a further year in 2022. In an exclusive Q&A with Insurance Age she tackles insurer service, attracting talent to the industry, the local market, her plans for 2023 and more.

Q: A recent survey by Ecclesiastical showed brokers are still having issues with insurer service, is this on the agenda for NII?

Whilst it isn’t something the institute has focused on to date, it is something that we are aware of.

The gap between the service levels of different insurers has been huge with some excelling and others failing dismally, and we know this continues to be a frustration for brokers.

We encourage insurers to engage with brokers via conversations and networking events