Aviva calls on UK government to act on being climate-ready

Aviva has released a new report which lays out how the UK Government and financial institutions can become more climate-ready and that SMEs need support to take climate action.

Following from COP26 and ahead of the upcoming COP27, Aviva is campaign for the UK to be the most climate-prepared large economy by 2030, as it released a new Climate-Ready Index showing that the UK ranks third among G7 economies.

Germany is in the top spot with France running a close second.

Aviva has called on the government and financial institutions to ensure countries have binding net-zero ambitions and plans, to ensure that regulators incorporate climate risk, to build climate resilience