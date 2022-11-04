Stark drop on most schemes at renewal and for commission earnings
Data provided by SchemeServe has revealed a considerable drop across the board on most schemes with the biggest falls being in cyber.
With cyber proving to be the standout scheme, but not for good reasons, the data showed a marked drop at renewal and a significant decline in commission earnings.
In the last six months cyber volumes fell 24% and total commission income fell 28%. Compared to September last year, cyber has seen the biggest fall of all schemes by 49% in volumes and 65% in total commissions.
In previous indices cyber has been one of the best performing schemes since the start of the pandemic, outpacing many other
