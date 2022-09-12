Biba and FCA call off events in light of Queen Elizabeth's death
Biba revealed on Friday, as a mark of respect, the following events will not be held: Golf Day which was planned to take place in Leeds on 13 September and the London and South East Tour of the Regions event at Lloyd’s of London on 15 September.
Biba also stated that ahead of the funeral the association will not be posting its usual content apart from any urgent updates.
The trade body said at the time that once the funeral arrangements were confirmed it would consider what other actions, if
