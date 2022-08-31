FCA warns of HDI Global clone firm
The watchdog warned that the scammers were using the title HD Global and operated from the website hdglobal.io.
The website, which remains active, claims to be a recovery partner for victims of financial fraud. Stated on the site is: “HdGlobal is a game-changing, forward-thinking organization, always looking to overcome new obstacles with our team, dedicated to protect society from all types of scams whether that be past, present or future.”
It further detailed: “We are the largest recovery
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- Zego partners with QBE
- Worries remain on subsidence but claims volume still uncertain
- GRP posts £201m turnover ahead of Brown & Brown sale
- Romero on track to double its business
- Ecclesiastical adds to HNW offering
- Stubben Edge Group acquires Bonhill Group’s Business Solutions & Governance Division
- Advertorial: What’s on insurers’ minds for law firms?