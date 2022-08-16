Private equity duo buys UK General plus Precision Partnership

Insurance Age can reveal that the deal includes Primary’s other asset, Precision Partnership which acts as a support function for a number of MGAs.

Under the terms of the deal, first flagged by Insurance age last month, RCapital has taken a majority stake and Montague Investment Group will take a minority stake, in a transaction led by the joint UK General and Precision Partnership management team of CEO Tim Smyth and CFO Ryan Gill.

The terms of the deal were undisclosed.

UK General is a