Private equity duo buys UK General plus Precision Partnership
Insurance Age can reveal that the deal includes Primary’s other asset, Precision Partnership which acts as a support function for a number of MGAs.
Under the terms of the deal, first flagged by Insurance age last month, RCapital has taken a majority stake and Montague Investment Group will take a minority stake, in a transaction led by the joint UK General and Precision Partnership management team of CEO Tim Smyth and CFO Ryan Gill.
The terms of the deal were undisclosed.
UK General is a
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- Experts warn that cost of living crisis could increase ghost broking cases
- LV issues fire and subsidence warning amid heatwave
- Jensten makes fourth deal in a month
- People Moves: 8-12 August 2022
- MGAs rising up GRP’s buying plans
- Top 5 read stories: 8-12 August 2022
- Smyth flags M&A opportunity following UK General deal