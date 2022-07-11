Brokers looking to introduce multi-policy portfolio, says CDL’s CEO

Phillips listed that CDL is focusing on improving its data insights to speed up the journey for customers and to use data to enhance pricing, in order for customers to obtain better deals.

Phillips continued: “The next biggest innovation ask is surrounding data and use of data.”

A key focus for CDL is to keep consumers engaged with their insurance broker or their insurer, so they understand what they are buying, he commented.

He said: “An example, if some of your details change midterm, as a