David Howden calls for better self-regulation across insurance
Speaking at the Managing General Agent’s Association conference on 29 June, Howden stated that the insurance industry must flag poor behaviour.
He commented: “The trouble with regulation is it’s quite a blunt instrument and what it’s tending to do is not weed out the bad guys, it just slows down the good guys. It’s very difficult to get the balance right. It’s a challenge for us as a market and if you look at it in the context of MGAs, it’s interesting that there’s now going to be some sort of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- Action group vows to pursue broker Pound Gates after BI policies fail to pay out
- Gallagher acquires Erimus Group
- Football clubs step up BI court case against insurers
- Rishi Sunak flags speedy reform for Solvency II rules
- PIB buys beauty specialist Balens
- Drop in insurance complaints at FOS
- Acrisure targets SME brokers in M&A drive