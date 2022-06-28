Hiscox names Flaquet as group COO

The appointment will be effective from 1 September 2022.

In his new role he will oversee several central functions including group claims, group IT, property services, procurement, and group marketing and report to Hiscox Group CEO, Aki Hussain.

Flaquet has been with Hiscox since 2010 and held a number of senior roles across the group.

He joined as chief operating officer for Hiscox Europe, before moving on to become group IT director in 2012 and then CEO for Hiscox Europe between 2016 and