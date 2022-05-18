Aviva grows UK GWP by 4% in Q1

The breakdown showed an 11% increase in UK commercial lines business in Q1 with GWP reaching £611m.

The insurer noted this was due to continued rate momentum and new business growth and retention. The provider achieved 12% growth in SME and 9% in global corporate and specialty lines.

However, GWP in personal lines fell by 2% year-on-year to £627m from £643m in Q1 2020.

This was despite the Financial Conduct Authority’s ban on dual pricing leading to increased policy retention across home and