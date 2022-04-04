New RSA CEO Ken Norgrove promises to fix current “average” broker service

RSA boss Ken Norgrove has labelled the current service to brokers from the insurer as “at best average” and committed to making improvements.

According to Norgrove, who took over as UK and international CEO in January, broker feedback has confirmed that the provider needs to clearer on its risk appetite, proposition and speedier in responses.

“We are actively working on improving those for the broker cohort we trade with,” he said.

Norgrove accepted that during the pandemic the provider had