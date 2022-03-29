Euler Hermes rebrands as Allianz Trade

Euler Hermes has rebranded as Allianz Trade in a move it said would support the implementation of its 2025 strategic plan and enable it to draw even more on the reputation and strength of the Allianz Group.

Allianz had completed the buyout of the trade credit insurer in 2018 having steadily built up its stake in the business over time.

According to the newly named Allianz Trade it has strong growth ambitions across all lines of business and geographies.

The provider set out that it planned to