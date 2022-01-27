Beazley report warns of 2022 business risks

In Beazley’s newly-launched ‘Spotlight on business risks’ report, the insurer highlights that business leaders believe they are more resilient as we move into 2022, but 34% still place business risks as their top concern for the year.

According to the report, most organisations have leveraged the pandemic to improve operations from the ground, which led 84% of business leaders to believe they will be more resilient in 2022.

However, business risks are still emerging. Over a third (34%) of