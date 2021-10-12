Ghost broker who targeted Polish community jailed

A man from Cambridge has been jailed for offering fraudulent insurance broking services to Polish nationals living in the UK.

Marek Complak, 51, of Almond Grove, Bar Hill, Cambridge, set up false or invalid car insurance policies by posing as a broker for various well-known insurers, also known as ‘ghost broking’.

Complak used his knowledge of the Polish language to target UK-based Polish communities, taking advantage of the fact that English was a second language for many of his targets. The