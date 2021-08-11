Insurance Age

Ageas reports COR of 96%

Ant Middle
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ageas reported a reduced income of £592.7m for the first half of 2021 after achieving £603.8m in the same period last year.

Despite this it achieved a higher result after tax reporting £29.8m (H1 2020: £22.8m). COR also improved to 96.0% from 97.8%.

The provider noted that the 2020 result reflect the impact of Storms Ciara and Dennis and that the 2021 result aligns with Ageas Group reporting, including the Tesco Underwriting disposal transaction bookings.               

Focus
Ant Middle, CEO

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Essex Insurance Brokers bought by Aston Lark
  2. Right Choice buys Moorhouse
  3. Willis: Predator or Prey?
  4. Pikl teams up with Esure and Sheila's Wheels
  5. UK Broker Awards: 2021 Shortlist announced
  6. Allianz Holdings reveals drop in GWP in first half of 2021
  7. People Moves: 9 - 13 August 2021

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: