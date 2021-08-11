Ageas reports COR of 96%

Ageas reported a reduced income of £592.7m for the first half of 2021 after achieving £603.8m in the same period last year.

Despite this it achieved a higher result after tax reporting £29.8m (H1 2020: £22.8m). COR also improved to 96.0% from 97.8%.

The provider noted that the 2020 result reflect the impact of Storms Ciara and Dennis and that the 2021 result aligns with Ageas Group reporting, including the Tesco Underwriting disposal transaction bookings.

Focus

Ant Middle, CEO