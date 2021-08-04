Insurance Age

RSA posts loss for first half of 2021

arrows
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

RSA Group has reported a loss before tax of £249m for the first six months of 2021, as well as an underwriting loss of £143m.

The provider also revealed gross written premiums of £2.3bn, a total income of £1.8bn and net written premiums of £1.7bn.

According to RSA’s report to investors these figures cover its operations in the UK, Ireland, Europe and Middle East.

Looking at the UK business, this division recorded NWP of £952m.

Costs
A spokesperson for RSA explained that the results had been

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Gauntlet buys Three Sixty in first deal under GRP ownership
  2. Brokers say incoming Hiscox CEO will need to tackle reputation issues following BI row
  3. Aston Lark reports Ebitda and revenue growth for 2020
  4. Gallagher reports rise in brokerage revenues for H1 2021
  5. How can the industry solve its talent crisis?
  6. People Moves: 2 - 6 August 2021
  7. PIB’s Barbon adds Rent4sure to portfolio

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: