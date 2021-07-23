Beazley returns to profit in H1 2021
Beazley has posted a pre-tax profit of $167.3m (£121.8m) for the six months to 30 June 2021, up from a loss of $13.8m in the first half of last year.
The provider also reported an improved combined operating ratio of 94%, compared to 107% in H1 2020.
In addition, Beazley’s gross written premium increased by 22% to $2.0bn (H1 2020: $1.7bn), and revenue rose to $1.5bn (H1 2020: $1.3bn).
The provider said in a statement that it has continued to take underwriting action to address
