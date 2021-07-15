Allianz commits to continued broker focus after restructure

Allianz has pledged to continue its focus on working with brokers after it revealed it is restructuring its operations.

The provider said yesterday (14 July) that it had created distinct personal and commercial businesses which will be led by Steve Treloar and Simon McGinn respectively.

McGinn told Insurance Age that the commercial lines business is “100% brokered” and promised that brokers would not see any disruption over the coming months.

He commented: “These are senior level changes, so