XS Direct secures UK location with Brightside MGA buy

Dublin-based XS Direct’s purchase of managing general agent (MGA) Kitsune from Brightside will allow the business to continue to operate in the UK after Brexit, according to chief executive officer Chris McCann.

McCann told Insurance Age that XS Direct became aware in late 2020 that Kitsune was for sale, after it learned that Brightside was going to put the MGA into run-off.

Commenting on the benefits of the deal, he said: “The real positive thing around Kitsune is the strength of the team