RSA takeover completes

Intact Financial Corporation and Tryg have today (1 June) completed the acquisition of RSA Insurance Group.

Canadian provider Intact has taken ownership of RSA’s Canadian, UK and International business, while Danish insurer Tryg has bought the Sweden and Norway operations. The two providers also jointly own RSA’s Danish business.

Intact said in a statement that the acquisition is a “significant step to accelerate its strategy and drive significant value creation”.

UK

