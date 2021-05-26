Aviva names Adam Winslow as UK & Ireland GI CEO
Aviva has appointed Adam Winslow as CEO, UK & Ireland General Insurance, with immediate effect, replacing Colm Holmes.
This follows the news that Holmes has left to become CEO of Allianz UK, succeeding current boss Jon Dye who is set to exit in November.
Winslow was most recently CEO of Aviva’s international businesses ,responsible for overseeing the provider’s strategic divestment programme.
The insurer stated that, in his new role, he will continue to report to Aviva group CEO Amanda Blanc
