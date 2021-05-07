Zurich’s UK underwriting officer exits for global role

Zurich Insurance Group has promoted Hayley Robinson, currently UK chief underwriting officer, to the role of group chief underwriting officer.

She will start her new role on June 1 and will be based in Zurich, Switzerland. Rob Kuchinski, head of commercial insurance UK, will take over responsibility for UK underwriting on an ad interim basis until Robinson’s successor has been announced.

As group chief underwriting officer, Robinson will oversee the underwriting function across the Group and