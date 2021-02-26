Egan reflects on RSA UK numbers

RSA UK & International CEO, Scott Egan, has praised group and UK performance as the insurer reported its full year results for 2020.

Of the group performance he praised it as “excellent news for us”. At group level COR was 91.1% and the business operating result was up 15% to £751m.

Underlying performance

Egan also said he was proud of how the UK business performed.

“The UK & International performance was strong but heavily impacted by Covid,” he stated.

And he highlighted how the results