Zurich takes stake in MyPolicy
Zurich is to join the My Policy panel and provide capacity for its recently launched usage-based motor insurance product known as Jurny.
Zurich will become a strategic minority investor alongside existing My Policy management and Inflexion Private Equity. The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval which is expected to be confirmed in the first quarter of 2021.
According to My Policy the usage-based motor market has accelerated during the current Covid-19 pandemic as
