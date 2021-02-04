CII survey reveals impact of Covid-19 on mental health

A survey by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has showed that almost six out of ten insurance professionals have suffered depression, anxiety, emotional distress or another mental health condition during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CII polled 336 of its members in January 2021 and explained that a third of respondents said their mental health had not been impacted by the pandemic, while 7% said they were unsure if they were depressed or not.

The professional body noted that its insurance