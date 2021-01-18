Test case insurers promise action after Supreme Court defeat

The insurers involved in the BI test case have pledged to review outstanding claims after the Supreme Court ruled largely in favour of policyholders in its judgment published on 15 January.

Last week, the insurance industry welcomed the clarity offered by the final verdict over payment of Covid-19 related business interruption claims arising from the first lockdown in 2020.

RSA

RSA said in a statement that it welcomed the clarity that the judgment brings for both customers and the insurance