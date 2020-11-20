Insurance Age

No firm deadline for Supreme Court BI judgment

timestamp
0 Comments

The hearing in the Supreme Court examining the insurance business interruption appeals has ended without giving stakeholders a date for when to expect a judgement.

Lord Reed, presiding over the case, said himself and the other judges, Lords Briggs, Hamblen, Hodge and Leggatt, were yet to discuss the case so he was unclear if they were all of the same mind on the various issues raised.

He commented: “We are aware of the practical importance of the judgment and will work as quickly as we can but

