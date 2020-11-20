No firm deadline for Supreme Court BI judgment
The hearing in the Supreme Court examining the insurance business interruption appeals has ended without giving stakeholders a date for when to expect a judgement.
Lord Reed, presiding over the case, said himself and the other judges, Lords Briggs, Hamblen, Hodge and Leggatt, were yet to discuss the case so he was unclear if they were all of the same mind on the various issues raised.
He commented: “We are aware of the practical importance of the judgment and will work as quickly as we can but
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Insurer QC accuses FCA of "hair splitting wordsmithery” as Supreme Court showdown continues
- FCA counsel argues "insurers took the plunge" on disease clause
- SSP confirms system disruption as brokers struggle to access Pure Broking
- HAG says Hiscox policies are "complex and unworkable" in Supreme Court appeal
- CMA fines ComparetheMarket £17.9m
- Insurers launch their appeals as FCA BI Supreme Court battle begins
- Ardonagh reveals 14.4% growth in adjusted Ebitda