Orient Express named as "main battleground" ahead of BI test case Supreme Court hearing

The Orient Express case has been identified as a “main battleground” when the Financial Conduct Authority’s business interruption test case is heard in the Supreme Court.

At a virtual roundtable hosted by the Forum of Insurance Lawyers, Sarah Prager and Richard Collier, barristers at 1 Chancery Lane, stated that Supreme Court president Lord Reed and deputy president Lord Hodge will be two of the judges hearing the case which starts next Monday (16 November).

They explained that Lord Reed and